Donald Scott Blakley 2019
Cobden, IL—Don Blakley, 66, of Cobden, formerly from Riverton, passed away Friday, March 1st.
Don graduated from Riverton High School and Southern Illinois University. He served in the Marine Corp and was employed by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He attended Southern Range Cowboy Church.
He is survived by son, Forrest Blakley and daughter Mary Blakley, both of Cobden; a brother, Dallas (Sandy) Blakley of Roanoke, Tx; a sister, Sheri (Mike) Voiles of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Arthur Blakley and Mildred Rubison and step-father Carl Rubison and sister, Sandra England.
Visitation will be Wednesday March 6th, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden. Funeral services will follow the visitation. Military honors will be conducted. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, Springfield at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019