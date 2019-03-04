Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Homes
214 North Front Street
Cobden, IL 62920
(618) 893-2516
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Blakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Scott Blakley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Scott Blakley Obituary
Donald Scott Blakley 2019
Cobden, IL—Don Blakley, 66, of Cobden, formerly from Riverton, passed away Friday, March 1st.
Don graduated from Riverton High School and Southern Illinois University. He served in the Marine Corp and was employed by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He attended Southern Range Cowboy Church.
He is survived by son, Forrest Blakley and daughter Mary Blakley, both of Cobden; a brother, Dallas (Sandy) Blakley of Roanoke, Tx; a sister, Sheri (Mike) Voiles of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Arthur Blakley and Mildred Rubison and step-father Carl Rubison and sister, Sandra England.
Visitation will be Wednesday March 6th, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden. Funeral services will follow the visitation. Military honors will be conducted. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, Springfield at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the .
Please sign the on-line guest book at www.rendlemanhileman.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now