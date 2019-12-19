Home

Donald T. Mansfield


1934 - 2019
Donald T. Mansfield 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Donald T. Mansfield, 85, of Springfield, died at 10:15 am, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 5, 1934, in Springfield, to Arlow and Sarah Adams Mansfield. He married Ada Flanagan on January 14, 1958 and she preceded him in death on September 5, 1999.
Also preceding Donald in death are his parents; two sisters, Doris Brown and Mary Lou Pippin; two brothers, Carl and Arthur Mansfield; and an infant sister.
Survivors include one daughter, Juliann "Julie" (Angela) Moody of Springfield; one granddaughter, Christina Carney of Payson; one sister, Louise Kail of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Donald was a resident of Springfield all of his life. He was a truck driver for Bunn Capitol Warehouse for 17 years, retiring in 1988. Donald was a United States Army Veteran, serving from 1956 – 1958.
Donald's beloved dogs brought him much joy.
Visitation: 3:00 – 5:00 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Jon Bormann officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery where Military Honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
