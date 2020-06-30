Donald W. Day
Springfield, IL - Donald W. Day, 73, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. Please see Friday's paper for complete obituary. Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.vancilmurphy.com 217-525-1500
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.