1/1
Donald W. Day
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald W. Day 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donald W. Day, 73, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born October 14 1946, to Leonard and Claudine (Frazier) Day. He married Regina Jackson on December 11, 1998. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Leonard V. Day, Sr.
Donnie worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company and the Springfield Police Department retiring after 27 years of service where he worked as a police officer, detective, crime prevention technician and an investigator for the Traffic Services Section. He later worked as a security officer for the Illinois House of Representatives. He was a member of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association (PBPA), Black Ethical Police Society, Black Guardian Association of Springfield and the National Black Police Association.
He enjoyed music, dancing, attending car races, concerts, movies, traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Regina; daughter, Joelle (Norman) Dixon; step-son, Teron Jackson; sisters, Linda Day and Donna (John) Howell; grandchildren, Darius and Chandler Dixon; great-grandson, Darian Dixon; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Reverend Wilbur Day officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Service
11:00 AM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 2, 2020
Like so many others, I had the privilege of knowing Donnie (as well as Leonard) for many years. He was one of those rare people who always had a smile, was quick to laugh, and make you laugh, and was a truly genuine person. We all know we have to leave this world someday, but people like Donnie are never really gone. He has simply went ahead, leaving wonderful memories as a forever reminder of his and friendship, and is waiting to meet again. RIP, my friend.
Gary Stone
Friend
July 2, 2020
Regina and Joelle, we are so sorry for your loss. Prayers of love and peace to your family.
Gary & Michele Wilson
July 1, 2020
To the Family of Donald W. Day:
Regina & family,

We are praying that the good Lord will disperse His Angels of healing, comfort, understanding, peace & most of all LOVE.
God Bless you.

Q. & B. Barbee
Friends
Beverly G Barbee
Friend
July 1, 2020
Another Angel got his wings. He truly will be missed. May God be with your family at this time. Janice Hopper
Jan Hopper
Friend
June 29, 2020
Donald was a great man who had a special place in all of our hearts. As a patient he became more than just that, he became family. Its almost surreal that the company and conversations wont be there. My prayers are with you.
David Ford
Friend
June 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I was Dons dialysis nurse. It was always a delight to see him. I will truly miss him. My heart breaks for his family and friends and I pray for peace through this season of your life.
Wendy Meachem
Friend
June 29, 2020
Donald was a good man, and a very nice gentleman. We are so sorry for our loss Regina, and family. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Nellie, Betty, Jan, Debbie and Toni
Janice Hopper
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved