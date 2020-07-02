Donald W. Day 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donald W. Day, 73, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born October 14 1946, to Leonard and Claudine (Frazier) Day. He married Regina Jackson on December 11, 1998. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Leonard V. Day, Sr.
Donnie worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company and the Springfield Police Department retiring after 27 years of service where he worked as a police officer, detective, crime prevention technician and an investigator for the Traffic Services Section. He later worked as a security officer for the Illinois House of Representatives. He was a member of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association (PBPA), Black Ethical Police Society, Black Guardian Association of Springfield and the National Black Police Association.
He enjoyed music, dancing, attending car races, concerts, movies, traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Regina; daughter, Joelle (Norman) Dixon; step-son, Teron Jackson; sisters, Linda Day and Donna (John) Howell; grandchildren, Darius and Chandler Dixon; great-grandson, Darian Dixon; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Reverend Wilbur Day officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association
.