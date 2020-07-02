Like so many others, I had the privilege of knowing Donnie (as well as Leonard) for many years. He was one of those rare people who always had a smile, was quick to laugh, and make you laugh, and was a truly genuine person. We all know we have to leave this world someday, but people like Donnie are never really gone. He has simply went ahead, leaving wonderful memories as a forever reminder of his and friendship, and is waiting to meet again. RIP, my friend.

Gary Stone

Friend