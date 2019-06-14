|
|
Donald Wayne Shutt 1929 - 2019
Blue Springs , MO—Donald W Shutt peacefully passed away Mon. April 1, 2019. He was born Nov. 8, 1929 in West Frankfort, Ill to Arthur Shutt & Hallie Brittin and was raised in Buffalo Hart, Ill. Don graduated from Tri-City High School, & later the University of Illinois. He honorably served 4 years in the US Navy during the Korean war. Don married Bernardine Bertsche Aug. 16, 1958 and were the devoted parents of three sons. They raised their children in Florissant, MO and later moved to Blue Springs, MO. Don worked & retired as an auditor from Defense Contract Audit Agency he then returned to work at NOWCC for 20 more years. Don was a loyal husband and dedicated father & grandfather. He enjoyed reading, travel and loved taking care of his family. He is preceded in death by his wife Bernardine and son Jeffery. Don is survived by his sons Mark (Shari) & Gregory (Stephanie) Grandchildren, Brittney (Ben) Conine, Jacqueline & Madison Shutt, Great Grand Daughters, Harper & Hadley Conine.
Graveside Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 at the Mt. Pulaski Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Warrensburg Veterans Home, Warrensburg Missouri.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 15 to June 16, 2019