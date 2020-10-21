Donavin B. Enoah 1968 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Donavin B. Enoah, 52, of Springfield, IL, died on Friday October 9, 2020, in Palmetto FL. Donavin was born on February 20, 1968, in Shiprock, New Mexico, the son of Sam and Mildred (Foster) Enoah. Donavin was a full blooded Navajo Indian. He was a graduate of Iowa State University, Ames IA. Donavin worked at Vision of Hope in Springfield, IL as a Recreation Specialist.

He loved his job and working with the kids and seeing them in all their excitement and achieving goals. He was a member of Destiny Church in Springfield. He enjoyed traveling, baking, laughing and spending time with family and friends.

Donavin is survived by his partner of 25 years Richard Lewis of Springfield. Donavin leaves behind family in Burlington, IA and his Navajo family in New Mexico.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday November 14, 2020, at Destiny Church in Springfield. Memorials may be made to Destiny Church or Vision of Hope School.



