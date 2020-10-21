1/1
Donavin B. Enoah
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donavin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donavin B. Enoah 1968 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donavin B. Enoah, 52, of Springfield, IL, died on Friday October 9, 2020, in Palmetto FL. Donavin was born on February 20, 1968, in Shiprock, New Mexico, the son of Sam and Mildred (Foster) Enoah. Donavin was a full blooded Navajo Indian. He was a graduate of Iowa State University, Ames IA. Donavin worked at Vision of Hope in Springfield, IL as a Recreation Specialist.
He loved his job and working with the kids and seeing them in all their excitement and achieving goals. He was a member of Destiny Church in Springfield. He enjoyed traveling, baking, laughing and spending time with family and friends.
Donavin is survived by his partner of 25 years Richard Lewis of Springfield. Donavin leaves behind family in Burlington, IA and his Navajo family in New Mexico.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday November 14, 2020, at Destiny Church in Springfield. Memorials may be made to Destiny Church or Vision of Hope School.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Destiny Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved