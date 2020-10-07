1/
Donna E. Anderson
1934 - 2020

Girard, IL—Donna E. Anderson, 85, of Girard, formerly of Tolono, IL, passed away Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL, one day before her 86th birthday.
Donna was born on October 7, 1934.
Donna is survived by a daughter, Tracy (Scott) Calhoun of Coal Valley, IL; 2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Richardson of Girard, IL, and Harriet (Dave) Reynolds of Iowa City, IA, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be conducted on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mulberry Grove Cemetery, Mulberry Grove, IL.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mulberry Grove Cemetery
