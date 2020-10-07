Donna E. Anderson 1934 - 2020
Girard, IL—Donna E. Anderson, 85, of Girard, formerly of Tolono, IL, passed away Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL, one day before her 86th birthday.
Donna was born on October 7, 1934.
Donna is survived by a daughter, Tracy (Scott) Calhoun of Coal Valley, IL; 2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Richardson of Girard, IL, and Harriet (Dave) Reynolds of Iowa City, IA, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be conducted on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mulberry Grove Cemetery, Mulberry Grove, IL.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.