Donna E. Wood 1950 - 2019
Ashland, IL—Donna E. Wood, 69, of Ashland, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born Aug. 4, 1950, in Springfield, the daughter of Donald and Mary Jean Reid Davidson. She married Steven R. Wood on Aug. 17, 1996, in Decatur, and he survives.
She is also survived by one son, Brian Shures of Decatur; three step-children, Matthew (Pamela) Wood of Waco, TX; Kristin Taylor of Glendale, AZ and Andrew (Kristin) Wood of Pleasanton, CA; eight grandchildren; sister, Diane (Duey) Blair of Pleasant Plains; and brother, Donald Davidson, Jr. of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her oldest son, Christopher Shures.
Donna worked for the State of Illinois for 27 years, retiring from I.E.P.A. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pleasant Plains. She enjoyed gardening and jewelry making.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Lewy Body Dementia Association. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019