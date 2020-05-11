|
|
Donna Grove 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donna Grove was born in 1927. Though born into a poor but hardworking family that struggled through the Great Depression, she loved life and others. Her spirit was joyful, grateful, kind, generous, and ever hopeful. All her friends became life - long friends. Married to the love of her life, John Grove, in 1949, she and John acquired more life- long friends and had two children: Tom and Carolyn. It is a challenge to imagine more loving and devoted parents. They worked hard to provide a good life, yet Donna and John also made time for entertaining, dancing, laughing, helping others, and traveling throughout their lives. They eventually traveled all over the world, belonged to numerous dance and card clubs, and participated in many projects to help others. They were always active in their church. Donna loved her various jobs and her bosses became part of her extensive group of friends. Except for the tragic loss of Carolyn in 2001, grandson Justin in 2013, and John in 2017, she could often be heard telling others she had a wonderful life. She certainly did. To know her was to have your life made more wonderful as well. A loving mother, wife, friend, and a blessing to others till the end – Dementia was unable to diminish her gratitude, joy, humor, and kindness. She is survived by son Tom (Marsha) Grove of Champaign, son-in-law Bruce (Debbie) Whitney of Decatur, grandchildren Jeremy Whitney, Warren (Amy) Grove of Louisville, Adrienne (Mark) Jukov of Raleigh and a great grandson Wyatt Grove. She is reunited with the many she loved and who loved her. The family would like to thank the staff at Amber Glen Alzheimer Care in Urbana for the loving care that Donna received this past year, as well as the residents and staff at Concordia Village Assisted Living. Memorials may be made to First Congregational United Church of Christ in Springfield, Concordia Village Assisted Living in Springfield or Amber Glen Alzheimer Care in Urbana. Private services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is assisting with arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020