The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Earles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Earles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna J. Earles Obituary
Donna J. Earles 1937 - 2019
Jacksonville, IL—Donna J. Earles, 81, of Jacksonville, passed away at 11:36 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.
Donna was born on November 26, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of Lee Roy and Otha Dickey McGinnis. She married James Earles on October 26, 1957, in Loami, IL; he preceded her in death on February 9, 2011.
Donna retired from the SIU Eye Institute where she was employed as a receptionist. She was a founding member of Community Christian Church in Jacksonville. Donna enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, flowers, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jonathan Earles; and brother, Kurt McGinnis.
She is survived by her children, Jan Earles, Craig (wife, Sherry) Earles, and Lisa Finch, all of Jacksonville, Kerry (husband, Russ) Hull of Paducah, KY and Jay (Jennifer Hill) Earles of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Elly Finch, Lee Earles, Teresa Earles, Tucker Finch, Kale Hull, and Emily Hull; great-grandchildren, Gavin Colwell, Mason Earles, Bransen Fromme, and Elliott Lutz; siblings, Cindy (husband Tom) Riess of Cummings, GA and Casey (wife, Becky) McGinnis of Kansas City, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a memorial ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Community Christian Church, 405 Finley St., Jacksonville, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church, 405 Finley St., Jacksonville, IL 62650.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now