Donna J. Earles 1937 - 2019

Jacksonville, IL—Donna J. Earles, 81, of Jacksonville, passed away at 11:36 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.

Donna was born on November 26, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of Lee Roy and Otha Dickey McGinnis. She married James Earles on October 26, 1957, in Loami, IL; he preceded her in death on February 9, 2011.

Donna retired from the SIU Eye Institute where she was employed as a receptionist. She was a founding member of Community Christian Church in Jacksonville. Donna enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, flowers, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jonathan Earles; and brother, Kurt McGinnis.

She is survived by her children, Jan Earles, Craig (wife, Sherry) Earles, and Lisa Finch, all of Jacksonville, Kerry (husband, Russ) Hull of Paducah, KY and Jay (Jennifer Hill) Earles of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Elly Finch, Lee Earles, Teresa Earles, Tucker Finch, Kale Hull, and Emily Hull; great-grandchildren, Gavin Colwell, Mason Earles, Bransen Fromme, and Elliott Lutz; siblings, Cindy (husband Tom) Riess of Cummings, GA and Casey (wife, Becky) McGinnis of Kansas City, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

The family will host a memorial ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Community Christian Church, 405 Finley St., Jacksonville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church, 405 Finley St., Jacksonville, IL 62650.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019