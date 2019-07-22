Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Fedor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Fedor


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Fedor Obituary
Donna J. Fedor 1937 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Donna J. Fedor, 82 of Auburn passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Reflections Memory Care, Chatham.
She was born April 9, 1937 in Auburn, the daughter of Pete and Stella Tater Yakus.
She married Edward A. Fedor on March 17, 1952 and he preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Patricia Neville.
Donna worked at Cinderella Beauty Salon in Auburn for many years. She was a member of St. Benedicts Catholic Church, Auburn.
Surviving are one son, Edward (fiancée, Rendy) Fedor; one daughter, Brenda Dwinnells; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Beatrice) Yakus; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9:30am till time of services at 11am, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn with Rev. James Palakudy officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to .
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now