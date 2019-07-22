|
|
Donna J. Fedor 1937 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Donna J. Fedor, 82 of Auburn passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Reflections Memory Care, Chatham.
She was born April 9, 1937 in Auburn, the daughter of Pete and Stella Tater Yakus.
She married Edward A. Fedor on March 17, 1952 and he preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Patricia Neville.
Donna worked at Cinderella Beauty Salon in Auburn for many years. She was a member of St. Benedicts Catholic Church, Auburn.
Surviving are one son, Edward (fiancée, Rendy) Fedor; one daughter, Brenda Dwinnells; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Beatrice) Yakus; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9:30am till time of services at 11am, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn with Rev. James Palakudy officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to .
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 23 to July 24, 2019