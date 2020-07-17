Donna J. Gillen 1945 - 2019Springfield, IL—Donna J. Gillen, 74, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her home.She was born on February 12, 1945. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Oliver and grandmother, Bessie Schuckardt.Donna retired from the United States Army as a Master Sergeant in 1985.She is survived by her close friends, First Sergeant Chris Banedt and Paul and Tressa Hartman; and step-sister, Polly Ann Lewis of Alaska.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League or March of Dimes.