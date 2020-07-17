1/
Donna J. Gillen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna J. Gillen 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Donna J. Gillen, 74, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born on February 12, 1945. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Oliver and grandmother, Bessie Schuckardt.
Donna retired from the United States Army as a Master Sergeant in 1985.
She is survived by her close friends, First Sergeant Chris Banedt and Paul and Tressa Hartman; and step-sister, Polly Ann Lewis of Alaska.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Animal Protective League or March of Dimes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved