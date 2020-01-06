|
|
Donna J. (Hayes) Kluckman 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donna J. (Hayes) Kluckman, 86, of Springfield, passed at 8:47 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on March 27, 1933 in Centralia, IL to Ralph E. and Lorene (Miller) Hayes. She married James Kluckman and they later divorced.
She is survived by one son, Greg (Mary) Kluckman of Springfield; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Jacqueline Kluckman, both of Springfield and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant son, Scott Hayes Kluckman.
Donna was the owner of Kluckman Delivery. Donna previously served as the secretary for the Illinois Federation of the Blind and was the recipient of their Mary McCann Award for unselfish and thoughtful consideration of blind citizens of Illinois. She later served on the Board of Directors of the Federation. She served on the Class reunion committee for Feitshans Class of 1951 for many years.
Visitation: 10:30 – 11:30 am, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Paul Griffis officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Illinois Food Bank.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020