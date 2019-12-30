|
|
Donna J. Mapes 1959 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Donna J. (Theilen) Mapes, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away in the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center, Sunday, December 15, 2019.
She was born in Springfield, August 21, 1959 the daughter of Herbert and Esther (Kochman) Theilen. Her father preceded her in death December 20, 2014.
Donna was a Registered Nurse serving at St. John's Hospital and recently with Help at Home.
Surviving are her daughter, Diedre (husband Chris) Lemon of Larned, KS, her mother, Esther Theilen of Chatham, brother, John (wife Janet) Theilen, sister Cindy (husband Mark) Ushman both of Springfield, and her bother Glenn Theilen of Chatham. She has three nieces: Clara Ushman, Jessica (husband Jason) Theilen Bangert, and Christina Ushman, a nephew, Rev. Joshua (wife Rebecca) Theilen, a great niece and four great nephews.
Cremation Rites have been accorded by the Bisch Crematory.
The Lemon and Theilen family will greet family and friends at Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. Springfield, from 10:00 am until the time of a memorial service at 11:00 am Friday, January 3, 2019. Rev. Joshua Theilen will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Chatham Memorial Cemetery, Chatham, IL.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the APL or Camp Cilca.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020