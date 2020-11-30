Donna J. Martin 1932 - 2020

Sherman, IL—Donna J. Martin 88 of Sherman passed away November 19,2020.She was born May 31,1932 in Sherman Il. The daughter of Mary L. Johnson-Hart. Donna Jean Johnson attended Williamsville H.S. where she met Kenneth E. Martin,they married had four sons and one daughter. Donna retired from Memorial Medical Center in Springfield,Il. Where she worked as an Unit Secretary on the Burn Unit. She is survived by her five children: Kristi Martin of Sherman,Il. Ken L. (Deanna) Martin of Bonham,Tx. Bob (Treva) Martin of Ceres,Ca. Mike (Cindy) Martin of Richmond,Tx. Mark (Kathy) Martin of Gilbert,Az. Eleven Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren. And her "honorary"Granddaughter Emmalee Cooper and family of Williamsville,Il. A special thanks to the Nurses on 1-C at MMC, to Dr. Robert Burke and all the Doctors,Nurses and staff in Interventional Radiology at MMC, to Dr. Randy Western, and to Dr. Sohail Siddique SIU, thank you for the care and respect you gave Donna, and the guidance and friendship you gave both of us. Mom will be greatly missed. Unfortunately no services are planned at this time.



