Donna "Maw Maw" Jean Cook 1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donna "Maw Maw" Jean Cook went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Donna was born on April 10th, 1954 in Springfield as the youngest of six children to James and Bertha Lee (Elmore) Humphrey. She married the love of her life, Fredrick Cook Sr. on December 26, 1970 and together they created a legacy of love, family, and friendship that he carries on and that will continue to ripple through this community for generations to come.
Donna lived her dream as the owner of Cook's Spice Rack and Chili where her customers can tell you she was able to do what she did best: feed and love people. She was beloved by all who knew her and her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, James (Nellie) Humphrey and Bertha (Ed) Robertson; and three siblings, Jimmie Humphrey, Martha Wilson, and Maxine Pryor.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Joy Dougherty and Betty Stull; her children, Goldie (David) Harris and Joseph (Brianne) Cook; and all those who called her "Maw Maw": Autumn (Michael) DeVos and Kennedy and Emmett; Fredrick (Amanda) Cook Jr. and Bailee; Selena, Shadow, and Sommer Harris; Hannah, Sophie, and Lydia Cook; Dayna, Jasmyne, and Aaliyah Workman; and Pradeep, Sumedha, Sakshi, Somya, Prateek, and Pranav Mohan.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Casual attire is encouraged. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with Rev. Josh Sabo officiating. Family and friends may view the livestream at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/36546114
.
Burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 2520 Elisha Ave., Zion, IL 60099.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.