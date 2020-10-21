Donna Joanne Solomon 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donna Joanne Solomon, 88, died on Sunday October 18, 2020, and joined her beloved husband, Robert, and family.
Donna was born on September 19, 1932, in Springfield, the daughter of Russell Jerome Antle and Beulah Belle (Wells) Antle.
She attended Hay-Edwards Elementary and then graduated from Springfield High School in 1950. She attended William Woods University in Fulton, MO, and received a bachelor's degree in Art. Her first job was to illustrate Hallmark Greeting Cards in Kansas City, MO.
Donna married "the boy next door," Robert L. Solomon, on June 25, 1955, in Springfield. They saw each other taking the trash to the alley while he was home on leave from the Korean War, and she said she didn't recognize the tall handsome man who used to tease her when they were kids. But he recognized the petite dark-haired dynamo Donna, and their love story began! The newlyweds spent most of summer on their honeymoon for an adventurous automobile tour of North America.
The couple lived in married housing at the University of Illinois—Champaign. Following Bob's graduation, they returned to Springfield and developed the family business of Solomon Grinding Service, an iron ore grinding operation, into Solomon Colors, the international cement and mortar color manufacturing plant today.
Donna was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word and cherished her own family's Springfield area pioneer heritage as a fourth-generation farming family. Innumerable extended family gatherings took place at the farm overlooking the historic Sangamon River.
As an active member of the Springfield Art Association since 1966, Donna served as a past president, and served on the Illinois State Museum Board. She was also recognized by the King's Daughters Organization as an honorary member of the Margaret Garfield Circle.
Donna's passion for artwork, furniture design and architecture were always present. She enjoyed flower gardening, especially her vibrant rose bushes, landscaping, growing herbs and vegetables, canning, sewing, knitting, cooking, camping, tennis, and the family's Persian cats, hunting dogs, and horses. In retirement years, she and Bob continued their honeymoon adventures by traveling the world.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her sister, June; brother-in-law, Ray Case and nephew, Gary Case of Springfield; her brother, Reid Antle and nephew, Wells Antle of Toledo, OH; sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence "Nonnie" Smiles, Bill Smiles of Ashland, WI, Henry Grebler of Springfield, and Mary Lou and Jack Kanberg of Springfield.
Surviving are her two beloved sons, Robert C. Solomon (wife, Cathy) of Fairbanks, AK and Richard R. Solomon (wife, Gina) of Springfield; two beloved daughters, Stacy E. Bowman (husband, Frank) of Pleasant Plains and Valerie V. Nester (husband, Mark) of Springfield; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and nine nieces and three nephews. She also leaves behind many dear friends.
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield, IL. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 S. Walnut St., Springfield, IL, with Rev. Trajan McGill officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. If you wish to view the ceremony, you may do so via live stream at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/78469207
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater IL Chapter, 2921 Greenbriar Drive, Suite C, Springfield, IL 62704; the Springfield Art Association, 700 N. 4th St., Springfield, IL 62702; or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 S. Walnut St., Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit boardmansmith.com
to offer you condolences.