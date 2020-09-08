1/1
Donna K. Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna K. Stevens 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Diana K. Stevens, 77, of Springfield, died at 11:18 a.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Regency Care.
Diana was born in Atlantic City, NJ on February 1, 1943, the daughter of Dan E. and Wanda L. (Birchfield) Batson. She married Thomas Alvin Stevens on August 4, 1962 in Springfield.
Diana graduated from Riverton High School in 1961. She worked for Ameritech for 27 years and from 1994 to 2004, she did contract work for the State of Illinois. Diana was a member of the American Association of University Women and a member of St. Aloysius Church. Diana was most proud of her children and grandchildren and raised her children to be productive human beings and contributing members of society. Quilting was very important to her and she enjoyed gardening.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Batson.
She is survived by her husband; son, Thomas C. (Cindy) Stevens of Jacksonville; daughter, S. Michelle (Jim) Braner of New Berlin; grandchildren, Christopher C. Stevens and Jami M. Braner, both of Springfield and Kaci A. Braner of Columbia, MO; great-grandchild, Nevaeh Faith Stevens; brothers, George Batson of Flora City, FL, Loren (Jan) Batson of Springfield, and Richard (Joan) Batson of GA; sister, Mary Alice (George) Marchais of Ventrua, CA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, IL 62702. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Clint Honkomp, O.P. officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 130 guests at one time.
Private family burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 687 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved