Donna L. Withrow 1938 - 2020
Washington, IL—Donna L. Withrow, 82, of Washington, died at 8:46 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Villas of Holly Brook.
Donna was born in Waverly on June 21, 1938, the daughter of John W. and Helen C. Harrington Wilson. She married James O. Withrow on October 25, 1958 in New Berlin. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2017.
Donna graduated from New Berlin High School, class of 1956. She worked for the State of Illinois Department of Public Aid for 33 years. Donna was the President of the Senior Service Center Board of Directors for seven years and of the Business and Professional Women's Club. She was also the President of the Resident Council at Villas of Holly Brook. Donna always made sure to make everyone in her life feel important. She enjoyed quilting, reading, baking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sisters, Carmen Wilson and Connie Dietrich.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Roger) Crawford of Washington; sons, Bob (Denise) Withrow of Springfield and David (Tonya) Withrow of Riverton; grandchildren, Donald Crawford, David Crawford, Allyssa M. (Joshua) Black, Kate (Logan) Lewis, Olivia Crawford, Abigail G. (Andrew) Nicol, Courtney (companion, Jason) Withrow, and Grant Crawford; three great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia A. (Larry) Ferguson of Wauconda; brothers, John M. Wilson of Apopka, FL and Thomas L. (Jane) Wilson of Springfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 404 E. Birch St., New Berlin, IL 62670, with Rev. Ron Lorilla officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendees to 70 people at a time.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Berlin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King, Legacy of Faith, 1930 Barberry Drive, Springfield, IL 62704 or American Cancer Society
, 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.
