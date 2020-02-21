|
|
Donna Leah Beerup 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donna Leah Beerup, 85, of Springfield, passed away at 4:37 am Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 20, 1934 to Vivian Christian. She spent her first 2 ½ years in the Kemmerer Orphanage in Assumption, IL. She was raised by Homer and Mildred Morget.
Donna married Robert R. Beerup, Aug. 17, 1957 at the Mount Auburn Methodist church. He preceded her in death in June of 2006. She was also preceded in death by a son Rodger, a sister, Marcella Jordan and a special niece, Pamela Hemingway.
Surviving are her three daughters: Julia (Timothy) Ruyle, Marjorie (David) Peck and Peggy (David) Wynn, her grandchildren: Ryan (Kelley) Ruyle, Benjamin (Stephanie) Ruyle, Michael Peck, Mallory Peck, Cassie and Leah Wynn, her great grandchildren: Adelaide Ruyle, Hobbes and Virginia Ruyle and an expected great grandchild. She also leaves behind her special friend Dean Hinton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Donna was a graduate of Mount Auburn High School, held an Associate's degree from Lincoln Land Community College, a Bachelor's and Master's degree in History from Sangamon State University. She taught in the Springfield School District 186 for 28 years, spending time at Washington Middle School, Dubois and Lincoln Elementary Schools.
She loved to read and was an avid University of Illinois sports fan. She loved to travel. She and her husband visited all fifty states, Canada and Mexico, and later, she and her daughter traveled to London and Paris.
A memorial gathering will be hosted by her family on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. Springfield. A private graveside service will be in Oak Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020