Donna Lee (Wells) Selvaggio 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Donna Lee (Wells) Selvaggio, 91 of Springfield died at 4:06 pm, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born December 27, 1927 in Pleasant Plains to Leonard and Merub Moyer Wells. She married Paul Selvaggio on July 30, 1949 and he preceded her in death on January 5, 2013.
Survivors include two daughters, Paula (Ed) Parkinson and Leann (Mike) Fitzgerald; one son, Frank Selvaggio, Jr.; three grandchildren, Allie (Mike) Albian and Michael Fitzgerald both of Chicago and Tyler Fitzgerald of Springfield; one brother Lee Wells and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Eloise Gyuran and Beverly Cummins and daughter-in-law, Barbara Selvaggio.
Donna was a member of St. Agnes Church, she was a homemaker and worked for the State of Illinois.
Donna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren.
Private services are being held. Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made for masses to St. Agnes Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 6 to July 7, 2019