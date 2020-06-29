Donna Luke
Donna Luke 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Donna Luke, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, in Springfield.
Donna was born on in Springfield June 13, 1932, the daughter of Charles and Rita Moske. She married Ernest H. Luke in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 2003.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, and two daughters, Colinda and Dorita.
She is survived by her son, Harold "Butch" Luke; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Roger Moske.
Private family services will be held and burial will be with her husband at Camp Butler National Cemetery.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
