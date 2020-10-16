1/1
Donna M. (Mulcahy) Graves
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna M. (Mulcahy) Graves 1954 - 2020
springfield, IL—Donna Mulcahy Graves, 66, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born July 25, 1954 to Thomas S. Jr. and Stella M. (Tipsword) Mulcahy, and they proceed her in death along with her great nephew, Lukas Fletcher.
Donna is survived by one daughter, Terrah Graves of Arkansas, one son, Devin McQuinn of Springfield, his father Dave McQuinn of Springfield; two sisters Deborah (Frank) Fulscher of Riverton, Diane (Jim) Burnett of Dawson; two brothers Thomas (Connie) Mulcahy III of Springfield and Brian (Paula) Mulcahy of Springfield, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Her career began at Illinois Bell, later known as AT&T, where she retired after more than 40 years as Project Manager. She loved horses, riding and traveling, where her favorite vacation spot was Arizona.
Donna will be missed by all who know her for her hard work ethic and quick wit. She never met a stranger she couldn't talk to for hours.
Be at peace now, mom. We all love you so very much.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved