Donna M. (Mulcahy) Graves 1954 - 2020

springfield, IL—Donna Mulcahy Graves, 66, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born July 25, 1954 to Thomas S. Jr. and Stella M. (Tipsword) Mulcahy, and they proceed her in death along with her great nephew, Lukas Fletcher.

Donna is survived by one daughter, Terrah Graves of Arkansas, one son, Devin McQuinn of Springfield, his father Dave McQuinn of Springfield; two sisters Deborah (Frank) Fulscher of Riverton, Diane (Jim) Burnett of Dawson; two brothers Thomas (Connie) Mulcahy III of Springfield and Brian (Paula) Mulcahy of Springfield, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Her career began at Illinois Bell, later known as AT&T, where she retired after more than 40 years as Project Manager. She loved horses, riding and traveling, where her favorite vacation spot was Arizona.

Donna will be missed by all who know her for her hard work ethic and quick wit. She never met a stranger she couldn't talk to for hours.

Be at peace now, mom. We all love you so very much.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



