Donna Marblestone 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Donna Connolly Marblestone, 86, died May 25, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, following a fall in January.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, James Marblestone of Taylorville, her four daughters, Deborah (Bill) Haskett, Olympia, WA; Jennifer (Roger) Raney, Rogers, AR; Carroll (Jeff) Warner, Auburn, WA; and Susan (Jim) Connolly, Gig Harbor, WA and 7 grandchildren. Two of her three sisters also survive her, Janet (Roger) Kutemeier of Tucson and Barbara (Mike) Dobrinic of Taylor Springs and many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of Carroll Rhoads and Gertrude Stephens Rhoads, longtime residents of Taylorville and Coffeen.
Donna was born in Taylorville, September 13, 1932 and graduated from Taylorville High School in 1950. She married Dale Connolly (THS 1944) in Louisville, Kentucky in 1951, gave birth to the first of her four daughters in 1952 and joined Dale in his 22 year Air Force career, living in England and France and in several other assignments in the US, retiring in 1969 from Eglin Airforce Base, Ft. Walton Beach, FL.
After Dale's retirement, they moved to Eugene, Oregon, where they purchased the Merle Norman Studio, which Donna ran for 4 years, adding a second shop in Eugene and a third in Corvallis. In 1973 they moved to Des Moines, Washington, where Dale began working for Boeing. Dale and Donna divorced and in 1990, she married Jim Marblestone of Taylorville (THS 1950) and Springfield, owner for many years of Marblestone Clothiers.
Moving back to Springfield after her marriage to Jim, she started a women's clothing consignment shop, which she ran for a number of years. She enjoyed traveling, visits from her daughters and grandchildren, and visiting with her many friends in the area.
No service was held. Following cremation, her ashes were in-urned in Washington State.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 2 to June 3, 2019