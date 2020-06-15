Donna Marie Curry
Springfield, IL - Donna Marie Curry, 70, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. John's Hospital. Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.vancilmurphy.com 217-525-1500
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.