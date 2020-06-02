Donna May Uchtman
Donna May Uchtman
Litchfield, IL - Donna May Uchtman, 79,passed on June 1, 2020 at 8:46 A.M. at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, IL. Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Litchfield Family Funeral Service
700 S State St
Litchfield, IL 62056
(217) 324-3322
