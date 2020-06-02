Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna May Uchtman

Litchfield, IL - Donna May Uchtman, 79,passed on June 1, 2020 at 8:46 A.M. at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, IL. Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



