Donna R. Rhodes 1940 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Donna R. Rhodes, 78 of Springfield, died at 10:43 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Heritage Health. She was born August 19, 1940 in Springfield to Harry E. and Freda Pearl (McKee) Roberts. She married Gary Lee Rigney in 1959 and he preceded her in death in November 1993. She married Earl J. "Dude" Rhodes on June 24, 1994 and he survives.
Also surviving are one son, Gary "Mike" (Kim) Rigney of Springfield; two stepsons, Kevin W. (Mary) Rhodes of Hattiesburg, MS and Stephen J. (Tana) Rhodes of Quincy; five grandchildren; ten great- grandchildren and two nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband and one brother, Harry E. "Bud" Roberts, Jr.
Donna retired from Sparc, where she worked as the Human Resources Director.
Visitation: 2-5 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sparc.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019