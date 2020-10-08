1/1
Donna (Truitt) Spencer
1937 - 2020
Donna (nee Truitt) Spencer 1937 - 2020
Vernon Hills, IL—Donna L. Spencer (Truitt) passed away on September 28, 2020 at the age of 82. She was married to Robert L. Spencer(deceased) for 31 years. Together they raised four children. Geoff (Caroline), Gordon Spencer, Lynn (Matt) Grennie and Jennifer (David) Hoffman. Donna loved her six grandchildren, Morgan Spencer, Gavin Spencer, Candace (Casey) Grennie Weir, Zach Grennie, Bryce Hoffman and Chase Hoffman.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to:
The First Church of Christ Scientist, Laguna Niguel
29012 Aloma Ave Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928

Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
