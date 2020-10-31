Doreen M. Benoit 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Doreen Mable Benoit, 92, of Springfield, Illinois passed away on October 29th at Regency Nursing Care, joining her husband in heaven on the 65th anniversary of their wedding.
Doreen was born on Feb. 1, 1928 in Kankakee, Illinois, the daughter of Bruno J. LeDuke and Angeline Gadbois LeDuke. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Daniel LeDuke, as well as her husband of 54 years, Bernard A. Benoit, who passed away in 2010.
Doreen graduated from St. Joseph Seminary in 1946 and worked as a medical secretary for many years at the former Kankakee Clinic. She married Bernard Alphonse Benoit on October 29, 1955 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Kankakee, Illinois. They had three daughters while residing in Kankakee.
In 1966 Doreen moved with her family to Springfield, Illinois where she volunteered at the Christ the King School library, the local Girl Scouts, the Junior Women's League, Meals on Wheels, and St. Agnes Church while raising her daughters.
In 1975 she was certified as a medical librarian and began working at St. John's Hospital Health Services Library. She later worked in media services for the former Sangamon State University Brookens Library for 14 years until her retirement in 1992.
In her younger days, Doreen was a member of a bowling team and played both tennis and golf. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and a variety of arts and crafts. She loved hosting bridge parties and dining out with her husband and friends. She was a long-time member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and the #755 VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Doreen is survived by her sister, Rita Huot of Glendale, Arizona, her brother Richard LeDuke of Bourbonnais, Illinois, her three daughters, Geralyn (Jeffery) Staley of Paducah, Kentucky, Nancy (Charles) Grove of Springfield, Illinois, and Lyn (Dennis) Geer of Steilacoom, Washington.
Doreen is also survived by 6 grandchildren: David and Alex Grove, Daniel and Emily (Prince) Staley, and Daniel and April (Snipes) Geer as well as 2 great grandchildren, Whitley Snipes and Ashton Grove, and many nieces and nephews.
Private visitation and funeral service will be held November 4, 2020 with Reverend Daniel Bergbower officiating. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
at lung.org
which she had long supported in memory of her brother Daniel.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
