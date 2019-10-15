Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
(217) 854-3161
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Carlinville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Carlinville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Falter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Ann Falter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Ann Falter Obituary
Doris Ann Falter 1930 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—Doris Ann Falter, 89 of Carlinville, passed away Monday evening, October 14, 2019, at Heritage Health Care, in Carlinville, IL.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, Carlinville, IL.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday,October 19, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Carlinville.
Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.
Doris is survived by her son, David E. (Brenda) Falter of Raymond, IL, Regina M. Hansen of Springfield, IL, daughter, Arleen A. (Kevin) Huff of Rangely, CO, 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren & 9 great-great grandchildren, and sister, Shirley L. Falter of Carlinville, IL.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Carlinville, IL.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now