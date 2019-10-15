|
|
Doris Ann Falter 1930 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—Doris Ann Falter, 89 of Carlinville, passed away Monday evening, October 14, 2019, at Heritage Health Care, in Carlinville, IL.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, Carlinville, IL.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday,October 19, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Carlinville.
Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.
Doris is survived by her son, David E. (Brenda) Falter of Raymond, IL, Regina M. Hansen of Springfield, IL, daughter, Arleen A. (Kevin) Huff of Rangely, CO, 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren & 9 great-great grandchildren, and sister, Shirley L. Falter of Carlinville, IL.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Carlinville, IL.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019