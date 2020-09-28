1/1
Doris Correne Robinson
1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Doris Correne Robinson 87, departed this life on Thursday September 24, 2020 at her residence. Doris was born October 22, 1932 in Auxvasse, MO the daughter of Samuel Woolery and Laura Murray.
Funeral Services Thursday October 1, 2020; Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 908 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.
Rev. Dr. William Rosser Officiating. Visitation: 9:00am-11:00am Service: 11:00am-12:00pm; Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery at 1:00pm.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
OCT
1
Interment
01:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
Doris and Don were our neighbors for many years. We always loved seeing them, they were both so kind and caring. Doris would be on her morning walks and always smile and wave. She will be greatly missed by many.
Rhea Milburn
Neighbor
September 28, 2020
September 28, 2020
To Colleen and Jacki,
Psalms 121:1, Isaiah 55:6 Lift your eyes to the hills whence comes your help. Seek him while he may be found. Remember this while you continue on. You had a beautiful mother with a most beautiful smile. I remember her from living down the street when we were children on Kansas st. I just saw her last year at Pleasant Grove with that smile. Prayers going up for you both
Lanie Perry-Wilson
Friend
September 27, 2020
To Jackie & Colleen: God blessed you with a loving Christian mother. She will not only be missed by you but all who knew and loved her.
Bruce & Nell Clay
Friend
September 26, 2020
Jacqui and Colleen? Weeping last for a day but; joy cometh in the morning. I will always remember your Mother's assurances and kindness whenever I visited Dr. Lee's office especially during my first pregnancy.
Carolyn Toney
Friend
September 26, 2020
Dear Colleen and Jaqueline, very sad to hear of your mother's departure.
The last time I saw Mrs. Robinson, it was at Pleasant Grove Church last year, she seemed happy, I was there with my godmother, Mrs. Norma Rhône. I remember being neighbors with your family, and your mom and dad would let Jackie and myself, use clamp on metal skates. Jackie would use Colleen's and I borrowed Jackie's. (I finally got some Roller Derby skates! )

One of your parents would drive all the way to The roller rink in Taylorville, until Skate Land South was built. Your tile family room on East Kansas was the place we "Got Our Skate On"!!! Your mom would quiet us down, skates off, Tom Jones was on TV!!!!!
Love you all, Praying for your family.
Angela Francine Day
Neighbor
September 25, 2020
To the family of my sister in Christ, Doris,she had a beautiful and quit spirit. I pray that God will bless and keep you during this time and days to come.
Marie Johnson
September 25, 2020
I worked side by side with dear Doris for many years on the inpatient Hospice Unit at ST John's Hospital, she as a dedicated volunteer and me as a nurse. She talked lovingly of her family, was so sad when Don died. She was a strong, beautiful woman, with a kind, caring heart. I've missed her since the Hospice Unit was closed, never got the chance to say good bye, which still makes me so sad. God Bless her family. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Good bye, sweet Doris.
Wilinda Matheis RN.
Wilinda Matheis
Friend
September 25, 2020
luv
ARTHUR CAREY
Friend
September 25, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rosemary Nash
Friend
