Doris Correne Robinson 1932 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Doris Correne Robinson 87, departed this life on Thursday September 24, 2020 at her residence. Doris was born October 22, 1932 in Auxvasse, MO the daughter of Samuel Woolery and Laura Murray.

Funeral Services Thursday October 1, 2020; Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 908 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.

Rev. Dr. William Rosser Officiating. Visitation: 9:00am-11:00am Service: 11:00am-12:00pm; Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery at 1:00pm.

CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.







