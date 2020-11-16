Doris Elaine Roe 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Doris Elaine Roe, 91, of Springfield, died at 7:38 am, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Concordia Village. She was born on March 3, 1929 in Bingham, IL to Henry and Irma (Dubree) Roe.
She is survived by two nieces, Sandra Bordick and Patti Krizman.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Welsh and Wanda Riccio.
Doris was a member of South Side Christian Church. She worked at Hillsboro National Bank then served as Hillsboro Deputy City Clerk. She moved to Springfield and was the Office Manager at Coca Cola Bottling Company. Then she worked at the Statistical Tabulating Corporation as supervisor of Data Entry. She retired from Franklin Life Insurance Company in 1990.
Visitation: 10 – 10:30 am, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Brooks Wilson officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
