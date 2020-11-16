1/1
Doris L. Snyder
1933 - 2020
Doris L. Snyder 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Doris L. (Sis) Snyder, 88, of Springfield, died at 3:43 am, Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born on March 12, 1932 in Springfield, IL to John and Angeline (Faucon) Barlow. She married Clarence Y. Snyder on May 7, 1953 and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2013.
Anyone who knew Doris knew she had a profound love for traveling and spending time with her family. She was a sweet soul who had a smile brighter than the sun and eyes that sparkled like the stars in the sky. Doris had a deep devotion to God which showed more as each day passed.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah A. (Rob) Coons of Springfield; three sons, Matthew W. (companion, Debby Anderson) Snyder of Leesburg, FL, Gary P. (Mary) Snyder of Melbourne, FL and David D. Snyder of Springfield; three grandchildren, Brianna M. Coons, Matthew J. Snyder and Christopher M. Snyder; six great grandchildren, Gabriel, Emmitt, Ava Rose, Noelani, Kaydo, and Jayla; sisters, Julia Hall, Josie Butcher and Mary Rose Robinson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her pets, Teddy, Chloe and Charlie, were extremely special to her.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack and one sister, Betty.
Doris worked at St. John's Hospital Intensive Care Unit for 25 years. She was also a loyal member of Sacred Heart Church.
Visitation: 5 – 7 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held from 10-10:30 am Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church with Reverend Jim Isaacson officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. John's Hospital NICU.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
