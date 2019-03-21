|
Doris Mae Drea 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Doris Mae Drea, 87, of Springfield died at 4:15 am, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home at Concordia Village. She was born December 15, 1931 in Pawnee, IL to Jesse and Hazel (Burt) Reynolds. She married Edward "Babe" Drea on June 20, 1953 and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2010.
She is survived by three children, Edward J. (Lori) Drea of Phoenix, AZ, Tama L. (Joe) Kuznik of Springfield and Timothy E. (Elizabeth) Drea of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Trevor (Leah) Blome, Tiffany (Jason) Smith, Brandon, Bradley, Andrew, Bridget, Lillian and Jack Drea; five great-grandchildren, Gavin, Griffin and Ali Blome and Mason and Tyson Smith; brother, Michael (Marilyn) Reynolds of Pawnee and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Milo and Robert "Bob" Reynolds and great-grandson, Cameron Blome.
She was employed for many years by the Taylorville Community Schools and as a teacher's aide at Cathedral Grade School in Springfield.
She was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Taylorville VFW Auxiliary.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019 Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Reverend Christopher House officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund or Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019