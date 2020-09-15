Dorothea M. Thrasher 1921 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dorothea M. Thrasher, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Springfield, IL on March 2, 1921, the daughter of Samuel M. Moore and Irene Moore. She married Richard F. Thrasher on March 24, 1944, at First Presbyterian Church in Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dick (1982).
Dorothea is survived by one son, Richard M. Thrasher (Jeanne Oyler); grandson, Dr. Tony Thrasher (Dr. Amy); granddaughter, Kelly Thrasher; step-granddaughters, Tamra Crossman (Steve), Tracy Goestenkors (Oz Torres), Tara Vanderkamp (Nate); great-grandsons, Noah and Owen Thrasher and Thaddeus Jones; step-great grandsons, Everett and Cole Crossman and Tyler Vanderkamp; step-great granddaughters, Maya and Annie Vanderkamp; and brother, John S. Moore (Darlene).
Dorothea graduated from Springfield High School in 1939 and Brown's Business College in Springfield. She was Secretary to the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health for fifteen years, served as Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education and as Secretary for the Board of Directors for twenty one years.
Dorothea was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed University of Illinois basketball and football. She was a volunteer for St. John's Hospital Samaritans and served on the Samaritan Board of Directors for many years. She was also a volunteer at ALPLM since its beginning in 2005 and volunteered in several other areas. She loved people and was loved my many. Dorothea was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed playing cards and other activities with family and friends, loved both dogs and cats, enjoyed tending to her plants and flowers, and loved to travel throughout the US and abroad.
Private family visitation will be followed by a burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Dorothea may be made to Animal Protective League or Westminster Presbyterian Church, Springfield, IL.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com