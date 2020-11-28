Dorothy A. "Dee" Boehm 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dorothy A. "Dee" Boehm, 73, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Roscommon, MI September 7, 1946 the daughter of Avery and Rosemary (Pauly) Babcock. She graduated valedictorian of her class from Gerrish-Higgins High School. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
Dee married Larry Boehm July 31, 1965 and he survives. Also surviving are her son, Kevin (wife Cortney) Boehm of Chicago, her daughter, Melissa (husband Ray) Grubb of Springfield, IL, five grandchildren: Sofia, Lola, and Luca Boehm, Tori (husband Andrew) Hagan of Girard, IL, and Alli Grubb of Springfield, two great grandchildren; Benjamin and Joanna Hagan, her siblings, Walt, Don, Yvonne, Alice, Susann, Marge, Mary, Charlie and Ruthie. She has several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dee began her professional career with Montgomery Ward where she served as the operations manager from 1978-1990 and then as the general manager for TJ Max in Champaign, IL and retiring in 1997 from the Springfield location. She joined her son Kevin as co-owner of the Indigo Restaurant in Springfield. Her artistic talent is displayed as she hand painted the blue dogs that adorn the walls of the main dining room.
Dee loved her family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a devoted and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church LCMS where she served with the Ladies Aid, the Thursday Quilters and attending the Tuesday morning bible study. She spent many hours designing and creating the numerous banners that are displayed throughout the church and parish hall. Dee was also a member of the World Relief Quilters.
In accordance with Dee's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded by the Bisch and Son Crematory.
A private family memorial service was held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 220 S. 2nd St. Springfield, IL. Rev. Paul Hemenway, officiated. Inurnment is in Old Salem Cemetery, west of Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church Ladies Aid or Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund.
