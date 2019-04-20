Dorothy B. Harrison 1926 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Dorothy B. Harrison, 92, of Lincoln passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Clara's Rehab & Senior Care in Lincoln.

Dorothy was born on July 18, 1926 in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Olga (Ahrens) Buckstegge. She married Jack R. Harrison Sr. on January 22, 1950; he preceded her in death on August 10, 2009.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Jack (Debra) Harrison Jr., Jan Harrsion Saylor, and Joseph (Teresa) Harrison; her grandchildren, Caroline (Mick) Fleming, and Brenton (Allison) Saylor; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Carter Fleming.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Anna Shockey; and her grandson, Alvin Saylor.

Dorothy graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, IN with an ASCP Certification. She was employed by Doctors Trapp, Hamm, and Doolen. Dorothy was also an active member in many organizations in Lincoln, including The Lincoln Women's Club, American Legion Post #263 Auxiliary, and she volunteered for the ALMH Auxiliary. Dorothy was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, where she served as a deacon.

Services for Dorothy will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, IL with Rev. Adam Quine officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service (10:00-11:00am) also at the church. Burial will follow the services at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln. memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to The First Presbyterian Church, American Legion Post #263 Auxiliary, The Lincoln Women's Club, or The Boy Scouts of America. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019