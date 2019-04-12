Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Dorothy Bradley Obituary
Dorothy Bradley 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dorothy Darlene Bradley, 75, departed this life on April 8, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born on August 20, 1943 in Joppa, IL, the daughter of Rev. Ambus Bradley, Sr and Jentryel Jones Bradley.
Dorothy was a registered nurse, and retired from St. John's Hospital with over 30 years of service.
She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers – Jesse, Charles, and Michael, Sr – and one sister – Barbara Lambert.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Darla (Byron) Willis of Springfield, IL; two brothers, Ambus Bradley, Jr of Metropolis, IL; Bobby (Rita) Bradley of Springfield, IL ; and one sister Vickie (Gary) Mosley of Flossmoor, IL; grandchildren Dena (Keith) Shelton of Springville, AL; Brandon Willis of Springfield, IL; and one great-grandchild, Dannica Shelton of Springville, AL.
Funeral Services Monday April 15, 2019
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
908 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Springfield,IL 62703
Rev. William D. Rosser Officiating
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment
Oak Hill Cemetery
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
