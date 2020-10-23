Dorothy "Dottie" E. Tribble 2020
Springfield, IL—Dorothy "Dottie" E. Tribble entered Heaven's gate on October 21, 2020, at 2:35 a.m. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, 5 months, and 12 days, Dr. R. Richard Tribble, Jr.; three children, Suzanne (Mark) Mesojednik of Ashland, Brenda K. Wankel of Jacksonville, and Michael Hill of Springfield; eight grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Her final resting place will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery, following a private family service.
Eleven years before their marriage, her future husband, as an eight-year-old, stood defiantly on her front porch after being locked out of the house by her, with his hands on his hips and shouted, "Someday I'll marry you!" before running off to play with the other boys. On May 9, 1968, his prophetic pronouncement was fulfilled as they repeated their marriage vows at the altar of Chapel #3 in Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. Within the first year of their marriage, Dottie shared not only herself with him, but the most significant thing she had – Jesus Christ. Their lives were never to be the same. Little did they know the adventure God had in store for them and it will continue throughout all eternity!
Dottie served Jesus Christ beside her husband in Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, Egypt, Africa, the Caribbean, and throughout the broad expanse of her beloved United States of America. She was an accomplished speaker leading many women's meetings internationally. Her most requested presentations were, "Dressing Up for My Wedding Ceremony" and "Creating My Once in a Lifetime Wedding Dress." She was hostess of the weekly television program "Heartland Happenings" on WBL41 in Effingham and Vice President of Lightning Broadcasting Company from 1990 to 1996. She possessed an Associate of Arts diploma in Biblical Studies from North Tennessee Bible Institute in Clarksville, TN and studied at the Bible College and Seminary in Ruschlicon, Switzerland.
Dottie returned to Illinois from Europe with her husband in 1986 and together they served numerous churches in the Illinois Baptist Association through 2014 when she, due to ravages of health issues that limited her ability, retired together with her husband from the active ministry, but never from sharing the love of Jesus with those whom God brought into their daily lives.
Because Dottie loved people, she lit the room no matter the depth of darkness people may have been subjected to. Whether on a foreign field, at the market, or in the aisle of Walmart, you could easily find her because there was always a group of people around her drawn in by her infectious love for Jesus and for them individually. As she passed through death's door into the glory of Heaven, she was greeted not only by her precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but by a throng of people whose lives had been so positively impacted by her. To God be the Glory!
