Dorothy I Wendler 1922 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dorothy Irene Wendler was born January 8, 1922 in Collinsville, IL the daughter of William and Elnora Burstadt. Two weeks later she became one of God's family through the rite of Holy Baptism.
She was educated in Holy Cross Lutheran grade school and graduated in 1940 from Collinsville Township High School. Dorothy worked for Swift & Co., National Stockyards, IL, in various departments till she married Rev. Harlan C. Wendler, June 23, 1946.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Harlan, and infant son David.
She leaves to mourn her: Children: Douglas (Sharon) Wendler, Julaine (Mark) Kammrath, Bruce (Marilyn) Wendler, Marcella (Stan) Martin and Brian (Denise); Brother: Elmer (Barbara) Burstadt; Sister-In-Laws: Martha Ambrosius and Phyllis Burstadt; Brother-in-law: William Bartels. She has 23 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren and many friends.
The family will greet family and friends at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd., Springfield, IL 62704 on Monday July 27, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am. Rev. Joshua T. Traxel will officiate. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery, Farmingdale, IL (west of Springfield). CDC and IDPH Covid-19 guidelines will be followed restricting 100 guest in the church at a time, social distancing and face covering required.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to Our Savior's Lutheran Church and School 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd. Springfield, IL 62704 or the Concordia Village Scholarship Fund 4101 W. Iles Springfield, IL 62711
