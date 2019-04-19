Dorothy J. Smith 1925 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Dorothy J. Smith, 93, of Springfield, died at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Dorothy was born on October 19, 1925 in Evanston, the daughter of Earl J. Sr. and Dorothy M. Lynn Covington. She married Don R. Smith; he preceded her in death in 1982.

Dorothy graduated from York High School in Elmhurst. She attended the American Academy of Art School in Chicago. She worked for Prairie House for several years and was a member of Bridge Club and Free Methodist Church. Dorothy loved traveling and visited all 7 continents in her lifetime. She was known for her generosity and love for art, especially pastel and pencil workings.

Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Earl Covington Jr. and Lynn Covington; and sisters, Helen Cords and Peggy Hempel.

She is survived by her sons, Brian W. Smith of Springfield and Kevin A. (husband, Rick Fitzgerald) Smith of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Marilyn (husband, John) Suchon of Greenville, SC, Virginia Smith and Karen Smith, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Jason and Jessica Suchon; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Ceremony: 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield with Pastor Tyler Boyer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 675 East Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.

