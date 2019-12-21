|
Dorothy Jean Soule 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dorothy Jean Soule, 94, of Springfield, formerly of Mason City, passed away on December 20, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born on October 9, 1925 in Springfield to Dr. Harmon J. Satorius and Helen Wagoner. Dorothy married Wayne M. Soule on July 17, 1960 and he preceded her in death on November 4, 2010.
Mrs. Soule is survived by two daughters: Christie (Brian) Hinds and Julie (Bruce) Beard both of Springfield, five grandchildren: Brittany (Chad) Bell, Nicholas Hinds, Tyler (Nicole) Beard, Savannah Beard and Hunter Beard and two great-grandchildren: Amelia and Charlie Bell.
Dorothy graduated from Northwestern University with a Master's Degree and worked as a speech pathologist for Springfield School District 186 from 1948-1982. She was a member of NEA, IEA and the Retired Teachers of Illinois. Dorothy enjoyed reading books, crocheting, puzzles and spending time with family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a member of Springfield First United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday December 26, 2019 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. A graveside service will follow at 12:45pm Thursday at Mason City Cemetery in Mason City, Illinois. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the time of funeral service Thursday at Bisch West. Memorial Contributions may be made to Springfield First United Methodist Church and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019