Dorothy L. Geiger


1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dorothy L. Geiger, 89, of Springfield, died at 2:25 am, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born January 19, 1930 in Sandoval, IL to Carroll and Cecelia M. (Schaubert) Wright. She married Joseph A. Geiger in 1948 and he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, David (Deborah) Geiger of Murphysboro and Michael (Virginia) Geiger of Springfield; three grandchildren, Grace Geiger of Alexandria, VA, Joseph (Mary) Geiger of Southern Pines, NC and Hannah (fiance' Jon Larson) Geiger of Stilwell, KS; one great grandson, George Robert Geiger and one brother, Robert A. Wright of Centralia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William G. Wright.
Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of Springfield Daylily Society. She was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was devoted to our Lord Jesus Christ and her loving family.
Graveside service: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to be made to a charity benefiting disadvantaged youth.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
