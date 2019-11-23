|
Dorothy L. Hakman 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dorothy L. Hakman, 94, of Springfield, died at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Concordia Village in Springfield, IL.
Dorothy was born on January 28, 1925 in Springfield, the daughter of Francis and Alma Kunkel Brunner. She married Vincent J. Hakman on June 10, 1944, in Springfield; he preceded her in death.
Dorothy was a graduate of Springfield High School and had been a longtime member of St. Agnes Parish and the Springfield Motor Boat Club. She worked at Springfield Clinic for several years and also volunteered at St. John's Hospital.
Dorothy was an avid golfer, playing with her husband and in several leagues in both Springfield and Venice, FL. She also loved playing bridge, socializing, and dancing with Vince.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Roger Jacobson; one brother; and one sister.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Robert "Bob" (wife, Lori) Hakman of Knoxville, TN, Barb (husband, Brian) Reynolds of Springfield, and Donna Jacobson of Sarasota, FL; four grandchildren, Aaron (wife, Kerri) Jacobson of Ramsey, MN, Neil Reynolds of Jackson, MO, Paul Reynolds of Seattle, WA, and Craig (fiancée, Courtney Ridinger) Reynolds of Mount Auburn, IL; four great-grandchildren, Cole, Davin, Luke, and Luna; three brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
The family will be hosting private ceremonies in Venice, FL, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 West White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019