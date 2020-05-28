Dorothy L. Lee
Carlinville, IL - Dorothy L. Lee, 90, passed on Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville, IL. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Carlinville, IL - Dorothy L. Lee, 90, passed on Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville, IL. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 28 to May 29, 2020.