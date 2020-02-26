|
Dorothy Lee Hoover 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dorothy Lee Hoover, 93, of Springfield, died at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Dorothy was born on January 23, 1927, the daughter of Clarence L. and Alpha (Allen) Farrar.
Dorothy graduated from Rushville High School and worked as a legal secretary for many lawyers in the city of Springfield. Many years of her legal secretary work were with Howarth & Howarth Law Offices. Dorothy also worked as secretary to Mayor Nelson Howarth. She loved to travel, bake, especially homemade bread and cinnamon rolls, gardening, collecting shells, stamp collecting, mushroom hunting, walking and enjoying nature, crosswords and puzzles and watching Judge Judy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Gary (Debbie) Hoover of Orlando, FL and Frank (Vicki) Hoover of Springfield; daughters, Carol (Harry) Burge, Jr. of Springfield and Jo Ellyn (Bill) Gibbons of Springfield; grandchildren, Josh Lonbom, Blake Hoover, Dr. Meredith (Dr. Steven) Frame and Nicholas (fiancée, Allie) Marzinzik; great-grandchild, Joseph Edward Frame; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Graveside Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park with celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Safe Haven Hospice, 200 N. Postville Dr, Lincoln, IL 62656.
The family of Dorothy Lee Hoover is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020