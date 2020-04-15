|
|
Dorothy Lucille Beeler 1923 - 2020
Raymond, IL—Dorothy Lucille Beeler, of Raymond, passed away at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center on April 13, 2020. She was born August 21, 1923 in Litchfield, the daughter of Edward and Mabel Gonterman Gronewald.
She attended Litchfield high school and had worked at Brown Shoe Company before marrying Ralph Joseph Beeler on February 23, 1946, at St. Mary's in Litchfield. He preceded her in death on July 26, 1974.
Lucille was a homemaker and farmwife where she and her husband farmed and raised their children. Lucille was an avid Illini basketball and St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed high school sports especially when it involved her grandkids. She loved bowling and was a great cook; with many favorites requested. She was a member of the Red Hats and the St. Raymond's Altar and Rosary Society.
Lucille is survived by her children; Patricia (Edwin) Wernsing of Litchfield, Marilyn (Larry) Boston of Morrisonville, Linda (Russell) Poggenpohl of Raymond, James (Carol) Beeler of Nokomis, William (Sue) Beeler of Raymond, Paul (Marsha) Beeler of Raymond, Daniel (Cindy) Beeler of Taylorville, and Sara (fiancé Grant) Pennock of Taylorville. 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren survive her and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, also preceded in death by a granddaughter Alexis Wernsing and a sister Betty Sneed.
Memorials may be left to St. Raymonds Catholic Cemetery or to the donor's choice.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.houghfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private services will be held on Thursday with burial at St. Raymond's Cemetery in Raymond, a public service will be held at a later date.
Hough Funeral Home in Raymond is assisting the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020