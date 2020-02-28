|
Dorothy M. "Dolly" Schipper 2020
Brookfield, WI—Dorothy M. "Dolly" Schipper, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the age of 92. She is lovingly survived by her sisters, Rosemary (the late Ray W.) Schneider and Betty (the late Jerry) Pfaffl; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Dolly worked at ManPower, Blue Cross and was a traveling secretary for the Ice Capades.
Per Dolly's wishes, no services will be held. Memorials in Dolly's name to your local Post or would be appreciated.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020