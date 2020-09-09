Dorothy Mae Atteberry 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dorothy Mae Atteberry, 95, of Springfield, died at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 7:27 p.m. with her son, Dan, holding her right hand and speaking to her while rubbing her shoulder and arm until her last breath was taken.
Dorothy was born on January 3, 1925, in Covington, KY, the daughter of Earl Wentz and Alvina Mary Lampe. She graduated from Newport High School in Ft. Thomas, KY in 1943.
Dorothy married John Richard Atteberry on June 21, 1947, in Fort Thomas, KY, and celebrated 62 years of marriage until his death on December 27, 2009, at the age of 91, two weeks prior to his 92nd birthday.
She was a stay at home mom and prepared delicious homemade meals for her family, including a dessert at the end of every evening meal. Dorothy participated in all local and major elections and assisted at the polls as a Republican election judge for Springfield Township, Precinct 9 from 1980-1997. She was an active member of the YMCA and participated in the water aerobics classes, "The Rusty Hinges," from 1985-2005. Dorothy was also an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield from 1951- 2020. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed attending their school, sports, and other activities.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters-in-law, Patricia Lampe of Highland Heights, KY and Agnes Chrans of Springfield.
She was an advocate for stray and abandoned dogs. They always seemed to find her back door where food and water were available. Dorothy could tell you every name of her beloved four-legged canine buddies who are all buried in the family field; Poochie, Nigs, Scotty, Rags, Rex, Combat, Tippy, Bandit, Skippy, Fritz, Nickie, and Maggie. The care and compassion she provided these animals from 1951 to 2012 may very well be from where the term "you lucky dog" originated!
Dorothy is survived by her three sons, Mike (wife, Bette) of Athens, Dan of Springfield, and Tom (wife, Michelle) of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, John (wife, Tracy Lynn) Atteberry of Bloomington, Lindsay (husband, Justin) Ward of Pawnee, Tracy Renee (husband, Gary) Northrip of Brumley, MO, and Gracie Mae Atteberry of Scottsdale, AZ; great-grandchildren, Marissa and Nicholas Atteberry, Ian and Noah Northrip, and Avery and Brady Ward; brother, Earl Lampe, Jr. of Highland Heights, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield with Rev. Manuel P. Cuizon, C.R.S., celebrant.
A private family burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1345 N. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62702 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd, Springfield, IL 62702.
The family of Dorothy Mae Atteberry is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL.
